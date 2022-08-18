Hong Kong stocks fell as traders braced for more corporate earnings disappointment after weaker-than-expected reports from industry bellwethers like Tencent Holdings and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing amid an economic slump. Meituan extended a rebound. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.6 per cent to 19,795.71 at the local noon trading break, heading for the lowest close in a week. The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 0.9 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4 per cent. Mobile game developer NetEase slid 1.7 per cent to HK$141.90 and Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment retreated 0.6 per cent to HK$46.95. Developers Country Garden and Longfor Group both fell by at least 1.8 per cent. Second-quarter profit for NetEase probably increased 17 per cent from a year earlier, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Galaxy’s revenue probably slumped 62 per cent, according to Bloomberg data, while no estimate for earnings was available. Both companies are due to report their interim results later on Thursday. “The effects of pandemic flare-up and worries about a global recession are now being felt,” said Dang Chongyu, an analyst at Sealand Securities. “Hong Kong stocks may still need to digest all these headwinds and consolidate in the third quarter. The fourth quarter may be better for stocks when the negative factors fade.” HKEX will further diversify products, reform listing after worst interim since 2017 China’s economy wobbled last quarter when growth slowed to 0.4 per cent from a year earlier versus 4.8 per cent in the preceding quarter amid sporadic lockdowns and a housing market slump . Gross domestic product shrank 1.3 per cent in Hong Kong, on top of a 3.9 per cent contraction in the first three months of the year. Hong Kong’ s bourse operator HKEX slipped 1.7 per cent to HK$335.40, after net income declined by 27 per cent in the company’s worst interim performance in five years. Meituan advanced 0.6 per cent to HK$171. Tencent called a Reuters report that it was planning to cut its stake in the food-delivery platform operator as “not accurate.” Tencent added 3.1 per cent to HK$312.60, even as revenue shrank last quarter for the first time since its 2004 listing, while earnings missed market expectations. Limiting losses, China Resources Beer jumped 3.8 per cent to HK$58.10 as the best performer on the Hang Seng Index after Citigroup and Morgan Stanley boosted their price targets, citing a shift to higher-margin premium products and better sales momentum. Elsewhere, all the five mainland companies rose on their first day of trading. Union Semiconductor was the best performer, jumping 93 per cent to 17.12 yuan in Shanghai, while Beijing Haohan Data Technology logged the smallest gain, rising 28 per cent to 21.26 yuan. The other three all surged by 44 per cent. Other major markets in Asia all headed south on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.9 per cent for the biggest decline. South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.4 per cent, while Taiwan’s Taiex lost 0.6 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.3 per cent.