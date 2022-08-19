Hong Kong stocks rebounded from a one-week low on speculation China’s biggest lenders will cut their lending rates next week to help shore up the economy, taking the cue from the central bank’s first rate-cut since January. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 per cent to 19.839.94 as of 10.50am local time. The Tech Index added 0.7 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3 per cent. Alibaba Group Holding jumped 1.3 per cent to HK$89.40 while Tencent Holdings gained 1.6 per cent to HK$317.60. Orient Overseas rose 3.8 per cent to HK$229 before its interim results later on Friday. Developers Country Garden and China Overseas Land & Investment climbed by at least 2 per cent. China’s one-year loan prime rate may be slashed by 10 basis points to 3.6 per cent, according to estimates from economists tracked by Bloomberg. The five-year rate will probably be cut by the same magnitude to 4.35 per cent. Both rates are set on every 20th of the month by aggregating levels quoted by 18 commercial banks. Singapore’s UOB sees Chinese stocks outperforming in the second half as Beijing moves to support economy The People’s Bank of China on Monday unexpectedly cut its policy rates by 10 basis points, the first reduction since January, after government reports showed the economy lost momentum in July. Premier Li Keqiang this week called for stronger tonic from major provincial governments to revive growth. Limiting the gain on the broader market, NetEase slid 4.5 per cent to HK$135.60 after releasing second-quarter earnings that were largely in line with analysts’ estimate. Trading has been volatile this week, with corporate earnings in focus after results from index heavyweights including Tencent, Geely Auto and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing trailed market expectations. Smartphone maker Xiaomi and lender China Merchants Bank are also due to publish their interim report cards later today.