Stock Connect: fewer holidays to bring US$110 billion trading boost for HKEX and mainland bourses

  • Optimisation process could reduce the number of non-trading days by half, likely starting from next year, with tweaks to settlement and clearing facilities
  • Foreign investors could get at least four extra days to trade A shares, while mainland funds get eight more days to trade Hong Kong-listed stocks, brokers say

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong

Updated: 7:30am, 22 Aug, 2022

