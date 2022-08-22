The Connect Hall located inside the at HKEX headquarters in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Stock Connect: fewer holidays to bring US$110 billion trading boost for HKEX and mainland bourses
- Optimisation process could reduce the number of non-trading days by half, likely starting from next year, with tweaks to settlement and clearing facilities
- Foreign investors could get at least four extra days to trade A shares, while mainland funds get eight more days to trade Hong Kong-listed stocks, brokers say
