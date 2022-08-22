The third cut in the key lending rate tied to China’s home mortgage loans this year failed to spur buying interest in property stocks, with investors calling for more aggressive policy intervention to arrest a slump in the domestic housing market. Shares of top developers including Poly Developments, Seazen Holdings and China Vanke were largely subdued in Monday trading. The nation’s 18 commercial banks lowered their five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points to 4.30 per cent, bringing the cumulative reduction to 35 basis points since the start of 2022. The muted reaction shows the struggle to repair battered confidence in the industry, after years of crackdown on weak developers resulted in a credit squeeze and a mountain of debt defaults. A trail of unfinished projects have led to public backlash, diluting Beijing’s economic revival efforts. China mortgage boycotters see little progress one month on, as properties remain unfinished and wider crisis simmers “Lower mortgage rates have not translated into higher property sales due to the lack of confidence in large developers and the presales model,” said David Chao, a strategist at Invesco in Hong Kong. “Policymakers may need to implement more non-traditional measures, or even some kind of intervention, to restore faith in the property market.” Poly Developments slipped 0.7 per cent to 16.70 yuan in Shanghai, while Seazen retreated 1.2 per cent to 21.25 yuan. China Vanke added 0.2 per cent to 17.05 yuan in Shenzhen. The CSI 300 Index, which tracks the biggest stocks on the two bourses, advanced 0.7 per cent. China can do with a larger dose of stimulus, analysts said. Mortgage boycotts by homebuyers against abandoned projects have piled pressure on developers, who are already squeezed by Beijing’s “three red lines” policy since August 2020. Goldman Sachs estimates as much as 2.4 trillion yuan (US$352 billion) of mortgage loans could come under default risks. The industry outlook remains murky as potential buyers consider factors including weaker household incomes and home-price trends before making purchase decisions, according to Bruce Pang, head of research for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle in Hong Kong. Home sales slumped 28 per cent in July from a year earlier, worsening from a 20.4 per cent drop in June. New housing starts, which measures future home supply, also struggled, contracting at 45 per cent pace for both months. Shanghai-based Hua An Fund Management last week slashed the fair value estimates of China Evergrande and its property-management unit in its portfolio to near-zero, implying the stocks are worth next to nothing under the weight of almost US$300 billion of total liabilities. Peers like China Southern Fund Management and China Asset Management last month also cut the fair value estimates of Shimao Group and Sunac China stocks by about 70 per cent. “Sentiment on the sector is unlikely to pick up within the year,” said Wang Song, an analyst at Capital Securities. “Given the weaker purchasing power in this downward property cycle, it will take longer for the fundamentals to improve and the magnitude will be weak.”