A charging station in Beijing. Last year too, a power shortage in more than 10 provinces across mainland China kept millions of EV owners from using their cars and sapped appetite for such vehicles. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s power shortage leaves 1 million electric cars, 400,000 stations in search of the jolt to charge their batteries

  • EV sales will in fact rise in the next three to four months, before Beijing cancels cash subsidies next year, industry watcher says
  • State Grid has not yet said when power cuts at charging stations will end

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:52am, 24 Aug, 2022

