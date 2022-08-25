PetroChina has set a goal to peak its carbon emissions by 2025 and reach ‘near-zero’ level by 2050. Photo: Bloomberg
PetroChina has set a goal to peak its carbon emissions by 2025 and reach ‘near-zero’ level by 2050. Photo: Bloomberg
PetroChina picks up renewable energy development pace to meet nation’s climate goals as it unveils record profit

  • PetroChina, the country’s largest oil and gas producer, posted a 55.3 per cent year-on-year jump in first-half profit to US$12 billion
  • Company won permits to install 5.36 gigawatts of wind and solar farms and 11.2 million square metres of geothermal projects in the first half

Eric Ng
Updated: 9:30pm, 25 Aug, 2022

