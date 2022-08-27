A delivery rider for Meituan in Beijing on April 27, 2021. Photo: AFP
Meituan’s quarterly sales beat estimates as China’s appetite for meal take outs remained intact throughout Covid-19 lockdowns
- Sales rose to 50.9 billion yuan (US$7.4 billion) during the three months ended June, versus an average projection for 48.6 billion yuan
- It logged a net loss of 1.12 billion yuan, the seventh consecutive quarter in the red, but better than estimated as cost cuts kicked in
A delivery rider for Meituan in Beijing on April 27, 2021. Photo: AFP