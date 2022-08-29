Hong Kong stocks fell from a two-week high on Monday morning, joining a sell-off in the region, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted over the weekend that higher borrowing costs would stay longer than expected, offsetting optimism that China and the US had resolved their dispute over access to audit data. The Hang Seng Index dropped 1 per cent to 19,968.58 in early trading, surrendering some of the 2 per cent gain made last week. The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 1.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China slipped 0.3 per cent. About 67 out of the 69 members on the Hang Seng Index dropped. Property developer Longfor Group Holdings and apparel maker Shenzhou International were the worst performers, falling by at least 4 per cent. In a speech during the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium last week, Powell flagged the likely need for restrictive monetary policies for some time to rein in runaway inflation and cautioned against early loosening. He also warned of the potential pain for households and businesses because of higher borrowing costs. US Fed chief pledges to ‘use our tools forcefully’ to tame high inflation This hawkish stance dashed hopes among some traders that the increases in interest rates would slow in the future, with the latest data showing a deceleration in price gains. With a pessimistic mood prevailing, traders looked past an agreement reached by Chinese and US regulators last week allowing American auditors to inspect the audit documents of Chinese companies trading in New York. This removed the overhang of a delisting risk for about 200 companies trading in the US. US interest rates pledge spells ‘bad news’ China All major markets fell in Asia with benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Australia slumping by more than 2 per cent. The yield on two-year Treasuries rose to its highest since 2007, while the dollar index touched its highest level in two decades, reflecting that haven trade is dominating global asset allocations.