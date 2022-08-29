Visitors and the press take photos of a BYD car at the Chengdu Motor Show on August 26. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla rival BYD triples first-half profit to US$520 million on surging electric car sales in China
- The Shenzhen-based carmaker’s earnings per share of 1.24 yuan beat analysts’ median forecast of 0.42 yuan
- BYD sold 641,000 pure EVs and plug-in hybrids in the first six months of the year, 300 per cent more compared with a year earlier
Visitors and the press take photos of a BYD car at the Chengdu Motor Show on August 26. Photo: Xinhua