An Air China aircraft takes off from Beijing Capital International Airport. The carrier reported a loss of 19.4 billion yuan for the first half. Photo: EPA-EFE
Losses mount at China’s big three state-owned airlines as zero-Covid policy deters travel
- Since the start of the pandemic, combined losses at Air China, China Southern and China Eastern have reached US$18.5 billion
- The three carriers placed a US$37 billion order for Airbus aircraft in July
