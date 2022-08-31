Hong Kong stocks fell to a one-week low after an official report showed that China’s manufacturing output shrank for a second straight month and BYD tumbled after billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake . The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.2 per cent to 19,716.35 as of 10.07am local time. The Hang Seng Tech Index also slid 1.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7 per cent. BYD, the Chinese electric-vehicle maker, plunged 11 per cent to HK$233.60 as the worst performer on the benchmark. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold 1.33 million shares in the company for US$47 million, reducing its holdings to 19.92 per cent from 20.04 per cent, according to a filing to the Hong Kong exchange. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Bank of China and China Construction Bank fell between 0.4 per cent to 1.3 per cent after the nation’s lenders posted single-digit growth in the first half amid a slowdown in the economy. The purchasing managers’ index of China’s manufacturing industry rose to 49.4 in August from 49 for the previous month, according to the statics bureau. Readings below 50 represent contraction. Separately, Chinese search engine Baidu slumped 6.4 per cent to HK$137 after posting a 5 per cent drop in second-quarter revenue.