Health workers take swab samples from residents to be tested for Covid-19 in Chengdu, in China’s southwestern Sichuan province, on September 1, 2022. Photo: AFP
Covid-19 lockdowns in China’s Shenzhen and Chengdu add to growth angst, put Hong Kong stocks on track for weekly loss
- Chinese property developers lead the declines, as poor earnings reports trigger a new bout of sell-offs
- Other Asia markets mixed as traders await a US job report that could influence interest-rate decisions by the Federal Reserve
