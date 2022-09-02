People walk in front of the jumbo screen showing the latest economic and stock updates in Shanghai on June 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk in front of the jumbo screen showing the latest economic and stock updates in Shanghai on June 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

China to enhance Hong Kong’s status as a global financial hub, adding overseas stocks to cross-border trading scheme

  • An expansion of the Stock Connect scheme will give mainland traders access to overseas companies listed in Hong Kong, official says
  • That gesture and others won plaudits from banking and regulatory officials amid the city’s technical recession

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:22pm, 2 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk in front of the jumbo screen showing the latest economic and stock updates in Shanghai on June 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk in front of the jumbo screen showing the latest economic and stock updates in Shanghai on June 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE