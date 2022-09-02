People walk in front of the jumbo screen showing the latest economic and stock updates in Shanghai on June 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
China to enhance Hong Kong’s status as a global financial hub, adding overseas stocks to cross-border trading scheme
- An expansion of the Stock Connect scheme will give mainland traders access to overseas companies listed in Hong Kong, official says
- That gesture and others won plaudits from banking and regulatory officials amid the city’s technical recession
