Hong Kong’s lacklustre IPO market could affect the upcoming offering of Onewo, China Vanke’s property services arm. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China’s property crisis sinks all as Vanke services arm faces investors in Hong Kong’s moribund IPO market

  • Five Chinese residential services firms that launched IPOs this year have lost a combined US$264.5 million in market value since listing
  • Most of the 41 companies that collected US$12 billion of proceeds from IPOs since 2019 have slumped, many by more than 80 per cent, Bloomberg data shows

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 5 Sep, 2022

