Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics’ sign is pictured on a building in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters
China approves CanSino’s inhaled Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

  • The National Medical Products Administration has approved CanSino’s adenovirus-vectored Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use as a booster
  • The watchdog has also okayed Livzon Pharmaceutical’s Covid-19 vaccine, one of just two new products against the disease cleared in more than a year

Reuters
Updated: 5:34pm, 4 Sep, 2022

