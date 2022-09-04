Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics’ sign is pictured on a building in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters
China approves CanSino’s inhaled Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
- The National Medical Products Administration has approved CanSino’s adenovirus-vectored Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use as a booster
- The watchdog has also okayed Livzon Pharmaceutical’s Covid-19 vaccine, one of just two new products against the disease cleared in more than a year
