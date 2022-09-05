Sinopec Group has charted a course to become China’s largest producer of green hydrogen. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: Sinopec sets green hydrogen goals to help China reach carbon neutrality by 2060
- China’s largest refiner aims to have an installed capacity to produce 120,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year by the end of 2025
- In March, Beijing introduced the nation’s first hydrogen strategy to develop the industry between 2021 and 2035
