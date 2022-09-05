Shenzhen and the Hong Kong border in the Greater Bay region, pictured on June 21, 2022. Photo: SCMP / Martin Chan
Climate change: Greater Bay Area can help spur China’s green-energy transition using technology and finance prowess
- The region is well positioned to play a crucial role in China’s green transition, according to speakers at TusPark’s 2022 GBA Summit
- Green finance, voluntary carbon markets and digitalisation of the energy grid are among the areas where the GBA can play a crucial role
