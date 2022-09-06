A deserted Lujiazui area of the Pudong district of Shanghai, pictured during the city’s lockdown on March 29, 2022. Photo: SCMP / Thomas Yau
Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial forum falls victim to Covid-19 concerns as Communist Party Congress nears
- The annual Lujiazui Forum, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, is officially postponed, but may not take place this year, an official says
- Shanghai officials detected a new Covid-19 case on Tuesday, as millions across the country endure standstill orders amid outbreaks in more than 30 cities
A deserted Lujiazui area of the Pudong district of Shanghai, pictured during the city’s lockdown on March 29, 2022. Photo: SCMP / Thomas Yau