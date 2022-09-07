Keep is the largest online fitness platform in China with 37.7 million monthly active users as of June. Photo: SCMP
Tencent-backed Keep Inc, China’s largest online fitness company, renews Hong Kong IPO application
- The poor market sentiment has forced many companies to put their IPO plans on hold
- Keep initially wanted to list in the US last year but decided on Hong Kong because of the tense relationship between Beijing and Washington, market sources said
