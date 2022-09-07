Evergrande, which once was Shenjing Bank’s biggest shareholder, has sold its entire stake in the lender. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Evergrande sells the last of its stake in Shengjing Bank to Chinese state firms for US$1 billion
- The world’s most indebted developer sold 1.28 billion non-public shares, amounting to a 14.57 per cent stake, to a consortium comprising seven companies
- The shares were sold through an auction arranged on Taobao
