An employee on the production line of JAC-NIO’s manufacturing plant in Hefei, Anhui province on August 28, 2022. Photo: China Daily via Reuters.
Nio sees silver lining, predicting 32 per cent growth in third-quarter EV deliveries even if China’s slowdown deters most buyers
- Deliveries may rise to between 31,000 and 33,000 EVs in the three months ending in September, compared with 25,059 in the previous quarter, Nio said
- The top end of the forecast means an increase of 7,941 cars from the previous three months, in sharp contrast to rivals Xpeng and Li Auto
