An employee works at a factory of Harbin Electric Machinery Company in Harbin, in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, on September 3, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
China Inc on slippery earnings slope as pricey commodities, Covid-19 costs pressure operating margins, analysts say
- The mainland’s biggest publicly traded companies will probably report a 17 per cent year-on-year profit decrease this quarter, Bloomberg data shows
- Analysts predict the earnings decline will continue through the year, with China’s repeated lockdowns complicating the outlook
