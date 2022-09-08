New Tesla electric cars on their way to customers in Shanghai on May 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
New Tesla electric cars on their way to customers in Shanghai on May 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Electric & new energy vehicles
Tesla’s Shanghai factory nearly triples output, as China sales total beats Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto put together

  • The American carmaker’s Shanghai facility produced 76,965 vehicles in August, 173 per cent more than a month earlier, when upgrades were in progress
  • Total deliveries of new-energy vehicles rose 8.8 per cent to 529,000 units in China in August, according to CPCA data

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:32pm, 8 Sep, 2022

