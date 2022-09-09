Shanghai’s Yangshan Deep-Water Port. The city’s two-month citywide lockdown has also affected supply and demand for shipping. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese shippers face abyss as freight rates plummet 60 per cent from ‘unprecedented’ highs at height of coronavirus pandemic
- Windfall brought by the Covid-19 pandemic ‘is history’, Shanghai-based shipping agent says
- Shippers are currently charging 60 per cent less to transport a 40-foot equivalent container to the US’ west coast, compared with the beginning of this year, according to data from Freightos
Shanghai’s Yangshan Deep-Water Port. The city’s two-month citywide lockdown has also affected supply and demand for shipping. Photo: Xinhua