After a US$19 billion rout triggered by Berkshire Hathaway stock sales, China’s biggest electric-vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co is getting a powerful voice of support from the Communist Party’s propaganda machine. Investors should take the recent retreat by the firm controlled by Warren Buffett in their stride, the Economic Daily said in an article published on Friday. They should not read too much into the divestments by the US firm, it added, downplaying the 92-year old billionaire’s sway on the stock. “BYD’s core investment value is not determined by Buffett’s buying or selling, but by its growth potential and leadership in technology,” according to the article penned by Yang Zhongyang, a senior reporter in Beijing. “EVs have become mainstream in the transformation of the global auto industry, as well as in green development. This will not change whether Buffett sells BYD shares or not.” Berkshire’s decision to trim its BYD stake may just be an action by a long-time holder taking some money off the table, the daily said, after its shrewd investment grew 30-fold since 2008. Buffett is not always right, the newspaper said, citing gains in Walmart and Wells Fargo after he sold down his positions. BYD rose 2.5 per cent to HK$221.60 in Hong Kong on Friday, while its A shares rose 0.5 per cent to 279.70 yuan in Shenzhen trading. Other industry peers also rallied, with Nio surging 5.7 per cent to HK$144 and Xpeng adding 3.4 per cent to HK$62.9o. BYD stock plunges after Buffett’s Berkshire trims stake in China’s biggest electric-car maker Friday’s gain helped investors recoup some of the US$19 billion sell-off in BYD shares since August 24, the date Berkshire first disclosed its sale of 1.33 million shares for HK$369 million (US$47 million) on average. Berkshire sold another 1.716 million shares on September 1 for HK$451 million, trimming its holding to 207.14 million shares. Berkshire paid US$232 million for 225 million BYD shares during the global financial crisis in 2008, which it held until this year. The stake equivalent to 20.5 per cent of its Hong Kong-listed shares, was worth as much as US$9.6 billion when BYD reached an all-time high of HK$331.40 on June 28. EV and green-energy stocks are one of the few bright spots in China this year, as investors pay up for companies enjoying the tailwind from China’s pledge to cut carbon emissions. They are one of the few industries that could still post earnings growth while the broader economy is facing multiple headwinds from China’s zero-Covid policy and a housing market crisis. The company’s first-half net income tripled to 3.6 billion yuan (US$520 million) from a year earlier, the carmaker said last month. Pure-EV sales rose 300 per cent to 641,000 units versus 564,000 sold by Elon Musk’s Tesla during the same period, making BYD the global market leader. The Economic Daily defended BYD’s lofty valuation, saying that it would be underpinned by fast-growing sales of EV and lithium batteries. BYD’s Hong Kong-traded shares are valued at 62 times current-year earnings, compared with the average 10.3 times for Hang Seng Index members, according to Bloomberg data. The Beijing newspaper, however, cautioned investors about investing and stock market dynamics. “Even if Buffett liquidates its BYD stake, that does not mean the downfall of BYD, nor does it mean that EVs have no future,” according to the article. “There is no stock that always rises. No matter how good the company is, the stock will be due for a pullback after excessive gains.”