Tetra Pak, the Switzerland-based food packaging and processing company, has set its sights on the Chinese market for growing sales of its plant-based packaging to help beverage companies cut their carbon footprints. Last year, Inner Mongolia-based dairy product maker Yili Group adopted plant-based caps for the Tetra Pak cartons it purchased. Rival China Mengniu Dairy followed suit this year. Some 50 million units with plant-based caps have been sold in China since local production began last year, according to Marco Marchetti, vice-president of packaging materials, sales and distribution solutions at Tetra Pak. The privately-owned company has three factories in China. Rooftop farming is key to Hong Kong’s sustainable future, conference hears “The Chinese market is ripe for the expansion of sustainable packaging solutions,” he said in written comments. “There is strong consumer appetite.” Marchetti pointed to the company’s consumer behaviour survey conducted last year, which found that around half of Chinese respondents were choosing brands based on sustainability credentials more frequently than before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are already working with Chinese food and beverage brands to roll out innovations such as plant-based caps,” he said. “We expect the demand to increase as manufacturers look to improve the sustainability credentials of their portfolios and become more attractive to environmentally conscious consumers.” China last year launched a five-year action plan to tackle plastic pollution, with targets for phasing out single-use plastics, boosting recycling and promoting plastic alternatives. Adoption of plant-based caps can cut the “cradle-to-grave” carbon footprint – from production to disposal – of conventional Tetra Pak packaging by 8 per cent, he said, citing certification by the UK-based non-profit climate action group Carbon Trust. Mengniu sourced some 20 billion packs of paper packages last year, all of which obtained the Forest Stewardship Council’s certification showing they were made of wood harvested from responsibly managed forests, according to its latest sustainability report. Mengniu aims to slash its own carbon dioxide emissions per kilogram of manufacturing output from 0.171kg last year to 0.165kg by 2025, to be further reduced to 0.16kg by 2030, partly by cutting excesses in and making changes to its packaging. It has pledged to reach 100 per cent sustainable packaging by 2025, according to its latest sustainability report. Tetra Pak also touts the advantages of its aseptic food processing and packaging, which it says keeps food safe and nutritious for months without added preservatives or refrigeration. Invented almost a century ago, and growing in popularity since the 1940s, aseptic processing involves separately sterilising the product and packaging, which are then combined and sealed in a sterile atmosphere. HSBC launches US$5 billion sustainable finance plan for GBA firms Aseptic cartons are on average made of 70 per cent paperboard, 25 per cent plastic and 5 per cent aluminium. The boxes are recyclable, once they are sorted, baled, and processed to separate paper fibres from plastic and aluminium foil. Only 26.7 per cent of 60 million tonnes of plastic waste generated in China in 2020 were recycled, according to Ellen MacArthur Foundation. In 2014, Tetra Pak commercialised the world’s first beverage carton completely made from renewable materials. Made from paperboard and sugar cane-based plastic, the product has a 17 per cent smaller carbon footprint compared with conventional Tetra Pak packaging, the company said. It has sold more than 1 billion units since it launched. The firm has since introduced other products in anticipation of tighter environmental regulations. In 2019, it launched paper straws on beverage cartons in Europe, ahead of the July 2021 implementation of a ban on single-use plastic tableware. Last year, it rolled out tethered caps, before a new rule in the European Union takes effect in 2024 requiring beverage containers of up to three litres to have caps that remain attached during and after use. In March last year, Tetra Pak pledged to invest at least €100 million per year over the next five to 10 years to develop more sustainable packaging solutions. Over 192 billion Tetra Pak packages were sold globally last year, of which 50 billion cartons weighing 1.2 million tonnes were collected and sent for recycling, it said.