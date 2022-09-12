Farmers covered their field with plastic film in Yuli county in the Xinjiang region on March 28, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China looks to career engineer Li Fanrong to steer Syngenta’s US$10 billion Shanghai IPO

  • Syngenta’s US$10 billion IPO, filed last year, is expected by the end of 2022, according to Bloomberg’s report
  • The company, the result of a US$120 billion merger in 2017, is part of Sinochem Holdings, chaired by Li Fanrong, who recently replaced Frank Ning Gaoning

Pearl Liu
Updated: 9:48pm, 12 Sep, 2022

