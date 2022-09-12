Farmers covered their field with plastic film in Yuli county in the Xinjiang region on March 28, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China looks to career engineer Li Fanrong to steer Syngenta’s US$10 billion Shanghai IPO
- Syngenta’s US$10 billion IPO, filed last year, is expected by the end of 2022, according to Bloomberg’s report
- The company, the result of a US$120 billion merger in 2017, is part of Sinochem Holdings, chaired by Li Fanrong, who recently replaced Frank Ning Gaoning
Farmers covered their field with plastic film in Yuli county in the Xinjiang region on March 28, 2021. Photo: Xinhua