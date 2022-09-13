A man sits in front of electronic billboards displaying Hang Seng Index data in Hong Kong on August 29, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks head for highest close in more than a week as Beijing raises stimulus policy hopes

  • Stocks head for the highest close since September 2 after Premier Li Keqiang pledges to boost consumption and investment
  • Pork processor WH Group and computer maker Lenovo Group among the biggest gainers

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong

Updated: 10:24am, 13 Sep, 2022

