A trader works under screens showing stock prices at the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell in New York on September 13, 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial average lost nearly 1,300 points. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia stocks follow overnight US equities plunge after US inflation stokes fears of more aggressive interest-rate hikes
- All 79 members of the Hang Seng Index but two drop as the index loses 2.5 per cent in morning trading after US inflation accelerated at a faster-than-estimated pace
- Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Australia fall by more than 2 per cent
A trader works under screens showing stock prices at the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell in New York on September 13, 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial average lost nearly 1,300 points. Photo: EPA-EFE