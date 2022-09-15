Exchange Square, the building housing the stock market in Hong Kong, pictured on September 14, 2022. Hong Kong stocks started the day up after the Hang Seng Index lost 2.5 per cent yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks bounce back from six-month low following global rout, as China partially lifts lockdown of Chengdu
- Property developers lead the gain on the benchmark as Guangzhou and Suzhou relax curbs on the real-estate market
- Traders are waiting for reports on China’s industrial production, fixed-asset investments and retail sales, due on Friday
