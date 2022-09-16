Exchange Square, the building housing the stock market in Hong Kong, pictured on September 14, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks pare losses as China economic data for August tops analyst estimates
- The Hang Seng Index trims a larger loss earlier in the session, after key August economic data from China exceeds economists’ projections
- Sands China and other Macau gaming operators rally on expectation that they will retain their concessions despite a new bidder for the gambling license
Exchange Square, the building housing the stock market in Hong Kong, pictured on September 14, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE