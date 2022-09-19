A BYD EV is displayed at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022. New energy stocks such as those of electric carmakers will probably fall further, an analyst says. Photo: Xinhua
A BYD EV is displayed at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022. New energy stocks such as those of electric carmakers will probably fall further, an analyst says. Photo: Xinhua
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Veteran Chinese stock analysts wary of green energy shares amid multiple headwinds

  • The current levels of institutional allocations to green energy stocks are the ‘most extreme in the history of China’s A-share market’, Soochow Securities analyst says
  • Warren Buffett’s divestment in BYD has led to speculation that EVs and batteries will be Washington’s next targets: former Bocom, CICC analyst

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30am, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A BYD EV is displayed at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022. New energy stocks such as those of electric carmakers will probably fall further, an analyst says. Photo: Xinhua
A BYD EV is displayed at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022. New energy stocks such as those of electric carmakers will probably fall further, an analyst says. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE