People inspect an electric vehicle shown by XPeng at the Swedish eCarExpo 2022 in Stockholm. Photo: Xinhua
Xpeng launches city-level autonomous driving system, piling pressure on Tesla in race for robotic car supremacy
- Some of Xpeng’s P5 sedans fitted with lidar sensors can now access city navigation guided pilot (NGP) software, the Guangzhou-based carmaker said
- It is the first Chinese automotive firm to launch an advanced driver assistance system for city-level driving
