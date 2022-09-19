Goldman has trimmed its 2022 forecast for China’s economic growth three times this year. Photo: Reuters
Can Chinese stocks rally before Communist Party congress? Goldman says history may not repeat this year
- Weak economy hobbled by Covid-19 lockdowns may break precedent of market rally in the run up to Communist Party congress
- The MSCI China Index has declined 5.5 per cent in the past month, bringing this year’s slump to 26 per cent
