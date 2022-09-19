Synthetic meat technology is seen as a promising method of producing healthier and more sustainable protein. Photo: Shutterstock
Climate change: Beijing must provide more financial support, guidance to develop China’s cultivated protein sector, says NGO

  • More help is needed from China’s government to guide researchers and companies in the cultured meat sector, says non-profit organisation
  • Synthetic meat companies ‘need clear guidelines, well-defined standards’ on how to evaluate safety and manufacturing processes

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:45pm, 19 Sep, 2022

