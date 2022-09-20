Leapmotor introduced its T03 in May 2020. Photo: Handout
Chinese EV maker Leapmotor to price Hong Kong IPO, aims to raise up to US$1 billion while braving shaky market
- The IPO price range will be between HK$48 and HK$62 each, with five cornerstone investors buying US$308 million worth of shares, according to a filing
- Leapmotor faces a less welcoming market than the three Chinese EV makers that preceded it with Hong Kong listings, analysts say
Leapmotor introduced its T03 in May 2020. Photo: Handout