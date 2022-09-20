China’s state propaganda machine is once again seeking to instil confidence in stock investors. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s state propaganda machine is once again seeking to instil confidence in stock investors. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Chinese state newspaper seeks to talk up beleaguered stock market, citing buy-backs, improving economy

  • Investors should be optimistic, as multiple signs emerge that bode well for equities, the Securities Daily said in an opinion piece
  • ‘Investors should not care too much about the index level, and be confident in looking forward from a longer perspective,’ said the editorial

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:21pm, 20 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s state propaganda machine is once again seeking to instil confidence in stock investors. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s state propaganda machine is once again seeking to instil confidence in stock investors. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE