People walk past Exchange Square,, the building housing the stock market in Hong Kong, on September 14, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
End of Hong Kong quarantines a catalyst for stock rebound after US$1.2 trillion market rout, analysts say

  • Money manager Invesco and China Construction Bank’s investment banking unit predict a ‘meaningful’ and ‘sustainable’ recovery
  • The Hang Seng Index has slumped 21 per cent this year

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:02pm, 21 Sep, 2022

