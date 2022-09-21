Xpeng received about 23,000 orders for the G9 in the first 24 hours after its presales were launched on August 10. Photo: Handout
Xpeng launches US$44,000 semi-autonomous G9 SUV to take on Tesla’s Model Y in China’s premium EV market

  • The G9 has been priced from 309,900 yuan (US$44,170) to 469,900 yuan
  • SUV is ‘the last step’ before truly autonomous vehicles, Xpeng CEO says

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:02pm, 21 Sep, 2022

