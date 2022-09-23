A man walks past an electronic sign showing the Hang Seng index, which fell to a decade low on September 22, 2022. Photo by AFP
After a US$1.3 trillion rout, analysts predict more pain in store for Hong Kong’s stock market amid rate increases
- History suggests investors should be wary of more losses in the next one to three months after Hong Kong’s commercial banks lifted their prime rates
- The HKMA warned of more possible rate increases, with the Federal Reserve still to hold two more policy meetings this year
