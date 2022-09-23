A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane lands at Heathrow Airport in London. Photo: Getty Images
Trip.com, Cathay Pacific and other travel stocks rally amid market sell-off as Hong Kong eases quarantine rules
- Travel-related stocks gained, bucking a broader market slump, after Hong Kong unveiled measures to ease quarantine rules for incoming travellers
- Rally offers belated consolation as the Hang Seng Index slipped into bear-market territory and Singapore overtook the city among global financial hubs
