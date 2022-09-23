A Pony AI robotaxi in Beijing. These cabs have a human ‘security officer’ behind the wheel, ready to intervene if necessary. Photo: Weibo
Toyota-backed Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony.ai and Geely join hands to accelerate roll-out of robotaxis
- Pony aims to operate a robotaxi service in Suzhou this year with Geely’s ride-hailing unit Cao Cao Mobility and Geely Intelligent Driving Centre
- Carmakers see huge potential in autonomous cabs thanks to China’s ambitions of becoming a global smart EV powerhouse, analyst says
