An aerial view of Macau in 2019 shows the Macao Tower, Sai Van Lake and Nam Van Lake. Photo: Xinhua
China tour groups to return to Macau in November, government says
- The first groups will be from Shanghai and four Chinese provinces including Guangdong, the Macau government said at a press conference Saturday
- The city will tighten travel restrictions again if Covid outbreaks resurface, officials said.
