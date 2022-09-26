Hong Kong stocks wavered in bear-market territory amid growing concerns about a global recession. Gains in early trading diminished despite hopes for a full reopening of the local economy as mandatory quarantine rules were abolished. The Hang Seng Index fell less than 0.1 per cent to 17,930.34 as of 11.18am local time, surrendering a 0.8 per cent advance. The 73-member benchmark sank last week into bear market, with losses of more than 20 per cent from the peak in June. The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 1.9 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent. Alibaba Group Holding climbed 0.5 per cent to HK$78.80 while Xpeng surged 9.6 per cent to HK$56.45 and WuXi Biologics added 4.7 per cent to HK$48.60. Limiting gains, HSBC tumbled 7.8 per cent to HK$42.15 amid a slump in the British pound after the UK government unveiled a tax-cut plan. Key markets across Asia-Pacific weakened. Benchmark indices in Japan, South Korea and Australia fell by at least 1.7 per cent, as economists predicted an aggressive pace of rate increases by central banks in the US and major economies will push the world into a recession. “We have seen extreme pessimism on Hong Kong’s market and that leaves room for stocks to stage a tactical and technical rebound,” Zhongtai Securities said in a report on Monday. “The easing of travel restrictions will offset some pressure on the broader market from interest-rate increases.” As China’s market turnover sinks to two-year low, stock analysts ask if a turnaround or capitulation is imminent Hong Kong will scrap mandatory hotel quarantine for inbound travellers from today, in favour of home-based health surveillance, the first major reversal in Covid-19 curbs that have isolated the city for much of the past two years. The city should consider a full reopening to regain its lustre as a financial hub, the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association said. Macau casino stocks jumped after the government said at a briefing over the weekend that China would allow group tours to the gambling hub as early as November. Sands China surged 17 per cent to HK$20.65 and Galaxy Entertainment rallied 9.1 per cent to HK$47.95. MGM China jumped 7.1 per cent to HK$4.38. Some companies offered a boost to the market with stock-purchase plans. WuXi Biologics said it intends to spend US$300 million to support its share price, according to an exchange filing. The major controlling shareholder of Dongfeng Motor raised its stake, while Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng bought its depositary shares from the open market last week. HSBC fell amid expectations the Bank of England will increase interest rates aggressively to support its currency, which slumped last week to the weakest level since 1985 against the US dollar amid tax-cut plans. MTT Group, which provides technology solution services, dropped 7.1 per cent to HK$0.79 on the first day of trading. Shanghai Ziyan Foods, a producer of cooked food, surged by 44 per cent to 21.82 yuan, while the biggest decliner was Harbin Sayyas Windows, which slumped 19 per cent to 31.13 yuan in Shenzhen.