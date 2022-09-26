Beijing began exempting motorists from paying the EV purchase levy in 2014 and planned to phase out the incentive by the end of 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Electric cars: Beijing extends exemption from 5 per cent purchase tax to end of 2023 in boost for sector
- The exemption from a tax levied on electric vehicle purchases will be extended until 2024, Beijing announced
- In the first seven months of this year, the exemption saved Chinese EV buyers 40.7 billion yuan in tax payments
