Investors monitor stock price movements at a securities company in Shanghai on September 2021. Photo: AFP
Investors monitor stock price movements at a securities company in Shanghai on September 2021. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Losses in Tencent, Alibaba, CNOOC pin Hong Kong stocks at 11-year low as currencies slump amid growing odds of global recession

  • Losses in Tencent, Alibaba and CNOOC keep the Hang Seng Index at the lowest level since November 2011
  • The dollar’s prowess, on the back of aggressive Fed hikes, renders major currencies from yuan to pound in tatters

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:40pm, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Investors monitor stock price movements at a securities company in Shanghai on September 2021. Photo: AFP
Investors monitor stock price movements at a securities company in Shanghai on September 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE