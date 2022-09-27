Investors monitor stock price movements at a securities company in Shanghai on September 2021. Photo: AFP
Losses in Tencent, Alibaba, CNOOC pin Hong Kong stocks at 11-year low as currencies slump amid growing odds of global recession
- Losses in Tencent, Alibaba and CNOOC keep the Hang Seng Index at the lowest level since November 2011
- The dollar’s prowess, on the back of aggressive Fed hikes, renders major currencies from yuan to pound in tatters
