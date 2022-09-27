L4 autonomous driving does not require human intervention in most circumstances, but the driver still has the option to take over control, according to global standardisation body SAE Inter­national.

L5, or full driving automation, does not need any human intervention under any circumstances. Most autonomous driving technologies currently used are classified as L2 or L2+.

Shanghai, where one in nine cars made in China is assembled, has been lagging behind mainland cities including Beijing, Guangzhou and Wuhan in developing autonomous vehicles, but the city government has outlined its ambitions to develop the sector.

On Tuesday, Shanghai launched a driverless demonstration zone in the northern Jiading district. The first 1.2 kilometres section of the road in the pilot project has been constructed and ready for use. Another 2.6km is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“SAIC Motor, as a state-owned carmaker, is carrying Shanghai’s hopes of developing autonomous driving vehicles,” said Phate Zhang, founder of Shanghai-based electric-­vehicle news site CnEVpost. “Collaborating with Pony that grasps leading autonomous driving technologies will accelerate the development pace and commercialisation of robotaxi businesses here.”

Last November, Guangzhou-based Pony and Baidu became the first two mainland operators to be allowed to charge passengers using their autonomous taxis within a designated area covering 60 square kilometres in Beijing. In April, Pony received the green light to operate 100 driverless taxis in Guangzhou’s Nansha district.

Beijing-headquartered Baidu, which in 2017 launched Apollo, the world’s largest open-source autonomous driving ­platform, also operates driverless taxis on open roads in Wuhan and Chongqing.

Also on Tuesday, Pony and SAIC’s AI Lab, a unit focusing on driverless technologies, launched a concept vehicle based on the SAIC Marvel R model.