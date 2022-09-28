A sell-off in global stock markets is giving pause to investors in Hong Kong as Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology and Onewo Inc struggled to raise as much as HK$14.3 billion (US$1.8 billion) after an underwhelming response to their stock offerings. Investors signed up for 2.146 million shares, just 16.4 per cent of Leapmotor’s local allocation, pushing the unwanted 10.9 million shares to overseas subscribers, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That represents one of the worst take-up rates in the city’s initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent years. While the Chinese electric-vehicle maker succeeded in selling all of the 130.8 million shares on offer, the IPO was priced at the lowest end of the marketed range of HK$48 to HK$62 per share to generate HK$6.06 billion of net proceeds. Onewo, the property management services company controlled by developer China Vanke, also failed to impress local investors who bought 9.5 million shares or 82 per cent of the allocation , according to a separate exchange filing. Onewo priced its IPO at HK$49.35 per share, the lower half of the HK$47.10 to HK$52.70 marketed range, allowing Vanke to collect HK$5.6 billion of net proceeds. Leapmotor had targeted HK$8.11 billion at the top-end of its IPO price range, while Vanke would have received HK$6.11 billion. Both stocks will start trading in Hong Kong on Thursday. China Vanke’s US$784 million IPO spin-off attracts Temasek, UBS, hedge funds as cornerstone investors Tepid demand probably foreshadows a shaky debut. Market sentiment has soured amid the latest sell-off in stocks worldwide as the number and size of IPOs shrank. About 35 of the 47 IPOs this year are trading below their offer prices, according to Bloomberg data. The Hang Seng Index has dropped 25 per cent this year, among the worst-performing major benchmarks globally. Only South Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan’s Taiex have fared worse than local shares. The benchmark reached the lowest level since November 2011 this week after interest-rate increases fuelled currency slump and recession fears. “The poor performance of IPOs is more driven by pessimism about the broader market,” said Wu Kan, an investment manager at Soochow Securities in Shanghai. “This pattern will not change until the general market stabilises.” The worst performer is Gogox Holdings, a Chinese logistics services provider. Its shares have slumped 76 per cent since the Tianjin-based company debuted on June 24 after completing its US$85.5 million downsized offering. In contrast, China Tourism Group Duty Free, the biggest IPO in Hong Kong this year, has risen 21 per cent since its debut on August 25. The 47 IPOs generated a 1.1 per cent loss on average for IPO subscribers, the Bloomberg data shows. The hardest-hit were companies in the technology sector, whose stocks suffered a 37 per cent loss on average.