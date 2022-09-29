Hong Kong stocks rebounded from an 11-year low after China’s central bank warned against one-way bets on the deprecation of the local currency and global markets stabilised on the back of a bond-purchase plan by the UK government. The Hang Seng Index rose 1.3 per cent to 17,466.89 at the local noon trading break, recovering from the lowest level since October 2011. The Tech Index gained 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 per cent. HSBC advanced 2.5 per cent to HK$41 while Alibaba Group Holding rallied 4.4 per cent to HK$78. The nation’s biggest coal producer China Shenhua added 2.9 per cent to HK$23.35 and Baidu climbed 2.8 per cent to HK$117.40. CK Asset Holdings jumped 1.8 per cent to HK$47.20 after agreeing to sell its Mid-Levels asset. “Hong Kong’s market will probably be in for a good investment opportunity in the fourth quarter,” said Cheng Yu, a fund manager at HSBC Jintrust Fund Management in Shanghai. “The catalysts may come from an uptick in corporate earnings, a peak in US Treasury yields.” The onshore yuan strengthened by as much as 0.5 per cent to trade at 7.1624 against the dollar, snapping an eight-day slump that took the currency to its lowest level against the US dollar since 2008 . The central bank asked commercial banks to provide liquidity to the market, ordered state departments to strengthen oversight to rein in speculation, it said in a statement. Hong Kong is back, and the financial world welcomes it, HKMA says Major markets in Asia-Pacific all advanced. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.4 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.8 per cent and the Nikkei 225 added 0.7 per cent. The UK government unveiled US$71 billion bond-buying programme , after the pound slumped to an all-time low. The S&P 500 index rallied 2 per cent overnight. Despite today’s rebound, the Hang Seng Index remained deeply in the red. The gauge has lost 12 per cent in September, a third month of decline, bringing the loss this year to 27 per cent. Hong Kong is the world’s worst-performing major market after South Korea, as US$1.3 trillion of market value evaporated this year through Wednesday. Several stocks crashed on their first day of trading, after an underwhelming response to their stock offerings. Electric-vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technologies tumbled 37 per cent to HK$30.30 in Hong Kong. Onewo, the property-management unit of China Vanke, fell 4.8 per cent to HK$47. On the mainland, Shenzhen Vital New Material, which makes electronic soldering materials, jumped 22 per cent to 58.09 yuan. Hubei Wanrun New Energy Technology, which makes cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries, slid 29 per cent to 213.37 yuan and Suzhou Novoprotein Scientific lost 25 per cent to 79.71 yuan.