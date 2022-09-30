An Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation, a limited edition recreation of James Bond’s DB5 in the 1964 film Goldfinger, on display at The Peninsula Hotel in May 2021. Photo: Winson Wong
Volvo owner Geely takes 8 per cent stake in British ultra-luxury carmaker Aston Martin
- Transaction comes just over two months after Aston Martin rejected US$1.4 billion investment offer by Geely, Investindustrial Group Holdings
- Aston Martin completed US$727 million capital raise on Friday, added Saudi fund as investor as well
An Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation, a limited edition recreation of James Bond’s DB5 in the 1964 film Goldfinger, on display at The Peninsula Hotel in May 2021. Photo: Winson Wong